ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Time is up for the Shop ‘n Save grocery chain.

The deadline was Sunday for a buyer to scoop up the remaining 14 stores that were not purchased by Schnucks. With no dealings in the works, the final day of business for those locations was Sunday.

The grocery chain was a part of the St. Louis market since 1979 and employed nearly 3,000 people.