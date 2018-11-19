Sexual assault and shooting at west St. Louis County Catholic Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - There is a report of a sexual assault and a shooting at the Catholic Supply store in a shopping center near the intersection of Manchester Road and Weidman Road in west St. Louis County.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. St. Louis County Police confirm they were called to the scene at about 3:20pm for a shooting and that one woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter is not in custody.

Please avoid the 14000 block of Manchester Road. We have a heavy police presence there in response to a call for a shooting. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 19, 2018