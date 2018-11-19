Sexual assault and shooting at west St. Louis County Catholic Supply store

WARNING: The story contains disturbing details.
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - There is a report of a sexual assault and a shooting at the Catholic Supply store in a shopping center near the intersection of Manchester Road and Weidman Road in west St. Louis County.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene. St. Louis County Police confirm they were called to the scene at about 3:20pm for a shooting and that one woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter is not in custody.
Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting that a 911 caller reported that the shooter went inside the store and ordered all of the women inside to strip at gunpoint, sexually assaulted several of them, then shot one of them in the head.
Police are looking for a white man, 5’7”, with a heavy build wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a large belt. The suspect was also wearing a black or gray hat. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police are not sure if he left the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
Authorities asked anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.