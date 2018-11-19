× Scientists work to save wild Puerto Rican parrot after Maria

EL YUNQUE, Puerto Rico (AP) _ Biologists are trying to save the last of the endangered Puerto Rican parrots after more than half the population of the bright green birds disappeared when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

In the tropical forest of El Yunque, only two of the 56 wild birds that once lived there survived the Category 4 storm.

Meanwhile, only 4 of 31 wild birds in a forest in the western town of Maricao survived, along with 75 out of 134 wild parrots living in the Rio Abajo forest in the central mountains of Puerto Rico, scientists said.

Federal and local scientists will meet next month to debate how best to revive the species.