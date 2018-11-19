Song of the Day – DR. SUESS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

DR. SUESS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL returns to St. Louis for the first time since 2011 when it takes the stage at Stifel Theatre December 13-16!

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2018 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 3-time Tony Award® winning director, Jack O’Brien.

