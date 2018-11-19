× St. Louis Blues announce firing of Head Coach Mike Yeo

ST. LOUIS, MO- Following a 2-0 loss Monday night at home to the Los Angeles Kings, the St. Louis Blues announced that Head Coach Mike Yeo has been relieved of his duties. The Blues were 7-9-3 on the season after the loss and are in last place in the NHL’s Central Division.

Associate Coach Craig Berube has been named interim coach by team President and GM Doug Armstrong. A Tuesday morning press conference has been scheduled at the team’s training facility at St. Louis Mills in Hazelwood. It is unclear if Berube will serve in that post for the remainder of the season. He has head coaching experience, going 75-58-28 in two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013-2015.

Yeo had recently acknowledged his job security in recent weeks as a team that saw significant offseason additions after missing the playoffs last spring struggled to find cohesion on the ice this fall.