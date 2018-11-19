Students walk out of school in support of teacher fired by district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO – New developments in a story gaining attention nationwide. Students walked out of Parkway South High School Monday in support of a long-time teacher who was banned from the school after thanking students for standing for the pledge of allegiance.

About three dozen students briefly walked out of school this morning chanting "we want Furkin", a reference to Jim Furkin, the teacher who's been let go by the school district.

Furkin is accused of bullying a student who declined to recite the pledge of allegiance last month.

The district's superintendent says Furkin had a pattern of inappropriate conduct and had been the focus of other complaints, including recording video of students in class without their permission.