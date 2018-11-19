× Yeo Fired after Blues Loss to Kings

90 Minutes after the Blues lost to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, they fired head coach Mike Yeo. The Blues, who dropped to 7-9-3 after the loss to the NHL’s worst team, the Kings announced assistant coach Craig Berube will take over as head coach on an interim basis. Yeo coached parts of three seasons with the Blues. He was named head coach on February 1, 2017 when the team fired then head coach Ken Hitchcock. Yeo posted a 73-49-11 record as Blues head coach.

In the game Monday night, Kings rookie goalie Cal Petersen stopped all 29 Blues shots to record his first NHL shutout. It was only Petersen’s third NHL start. The Kings first goal came from another rookie, Matt Luff, also his first goal in the NHL. The score came in the second period. Anze Kopitar added an empty net goal late in the third period for the 2-0 final.

The Blues will a 10:00 AM press conference on Tuesday, November 20 to announce their new interim coach, Craig Berube. KTVI-Fox 2 will provide coverage throughout the day.

Here is post game reaction after the Blues 2-0 loss to the Kings.