ST. LOUIS - Authorities say two dogs and have died in a house fire.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. on Cologne Avenue near Eichelberger Street.

Officials tell FOX 2 that the residents were not home at the time of the fire on Tuesday morning, but the animals were inside and didn’t get out.

No word how the fire started. This is an open investigation.

No additional details were available.