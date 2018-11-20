Blues Name Craig Berube Interim Coach to replace fired Mike Yeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues made it official on Tuesday, introducing assistant coach Craig Berube as the interim head coach. Berube replaces Mike Yeo, who was fired after Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Berube has NHL head coaching experience. He led the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons from 2013-2015. Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong said Yeo had to be the one to go, but blamed all of the organization for their underachieving this season, including himself.

More reaction from today's Blues press conference announcing Craig Berube as the Blues new interim head coach.