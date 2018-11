× Cardinals Bring Back Blue Uniforms

The Cardinals were feeling blue on Monday, November 19, but it’s a good blue! The team announced the return of their blue uniforms that they wore during road games from 1976-84. The Cardinals will wear their new blue uniforms on Saturday road games. The team currently wears another alternate jersey for home Saturday games, the creme colored St. Louis jersey.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith and current Cardinal center fielder Harrison Bader modeled the new jersey at a morning press conference at Ballpark Village. The Cardinals will being wearing the new jersey this coming 2019 season.