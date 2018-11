Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - Firefighters are on the scene of a business that is on fire in the 1400 block of Manchester Rd.

Smoke could be seen coming from Sunrise Day Spa when first responders arrived on scene just before 5:00 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Manchester Road east of Ries intersection is blocked to traffic until further notice.

