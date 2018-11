Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - James S. Murray is one of the stars of the Tru-TV show called Impractical Jokers. The show in its 7th season and Murray has been busy writing the scary thriller called "The Awakened" which is now a national bestseller.

He joined FOX 2 to talk about the show, his comedy tour, and his books.

Impractical Jokers

"The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour"

Starring The Tenderloins

7:30pm November 20

Enterprise Center