Islamic Foundation accepting donations for Catholic Supply victims

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Islamic Foundation`s Al-Salam Day School on nearby Weidman Road was closed out of safety concerns Tuesday; the same for Christ Prince of Peace Catholic School, which took Thanksgiving break a day early.

The Islamic Foundation is taking donations on Facebook for the crime victims and their families in conjunction with an organization called 'Project Downtown' which has a collection box at the Salam market, where Abbas Ali`s sister was working at the time of the crimes.

We've learned the Al-Salam school will remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday, but the early childhood center will re-open Wednesday morning.