Man charged with murder in February shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been charged with killing man who had recently made a trip to Colorado, apparently to get marijuana.

Twenty-two-year-old Deion Crum was charged Monday charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies in the death of Jacob Skowronski. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Skowronski’s parents found their son dead in February in his Lee’s Summit apartment. Court documents say police examined his phone and believe from reading the messages that the purpose of the Colorado trip was to bring back marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Police also found text messages Skowronski sent to Crum stating that he was home and a photo of a bag containing what appeared to be a green leafy substance.