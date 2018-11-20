Outpouring of grief for the family of woman killed in Catholic supply store on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - Authorities say the woman killed inside a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis was a customer. She has been identified the victim as Jamie Schmidt, 53, of House Springs. She had a husband and three children. There are hundreds of comments of people leaving condolences on social media. Her husband and mother's Facebook posts are moving:

"Folks, I had my own Mother of Dragons but she was taken from us today. I still don't know how to feel yet. I do know one thing for sure. Hug your friends and family and tell them you love them every time you get the chance. I didn't get to say goodbye and that hurts pretty bad. She was my angel, my partner, my best friend and the love of my life. I'm sorry if you never got to hear her sing recently because it gave me chills. I probably won't be on Facebook much for awhile but know that I love you all in some way or another," writes husband Gregg Schmidt.

Jaime's mother writes to the Cotacachi, Ecuador Facebook group that, "I don't know how to express my feelings at this moment. My daughter, Jamie Schmidt, was shot in the head and killed this afternoon while shopping in a Catholic Supply Store in Manchester, Missouri, near her home. She has a husband and 3 children. I'm shaking and in shock as I write this but please do all you can to encourage your families to leave the US. Unfortunately, none of my family shared my views on our country, now it is too late."

An armed man entered the Catholic Supply of St. Louis store near the town of Ballwin Monday afternoon. Police say the man committed a sexual assault before shooting the victim in the head. Authorities decline to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman remains on the loose and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were asking for the public's help in finding the man, described as about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build. He was wearing what's commonly referred to as an Irish hat, or ivy hat.