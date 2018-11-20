Pam Hupp blames Fox 2 reporter for Gumpenberger killing during police interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - "Is this going to be filmed? Because I always appear on the news with Chris Hayes."

Those were the first words from Pam Hupp to O'Fallon police detectives during an interview following the August 2016 shooting death of Louis Gumpenberger.

That interview was played during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday morning. O’Fallon police arrested Hupp for Gumpenberger's murder. Hupp had claimed Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities, was trying to kidnap her.

However, investigators discovered Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her home after first trying to lure two other people. Hupp reportedly plotted the murder for days, in a twisted plan to make her look like a victim.

Later in that August 2016 interview with O'Fallon detectives, Hupp said, "I blame Chris Hayes for the shooting."

Prosecutors said those quotes demonstrate Hupp felt pressure from investigators regarding the 2011 unsolved murder of Betsy Faria and had hoped to get authorities off her back.

Detectives also questioned Hupp about the note that was found on Gumpenberger's body after the shooting. Parts of the note read, “Take Hupp back to house and get rid of her. Make it look like Russ’ wife. Make sure knife sticking out of neck.”

Hupp's trial is slated for June 2019. Jurors will be bused into St. Charles County from Clay County so the courts can find people who don’t already know about Hupp or the case.