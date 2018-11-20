× Rural Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to federal charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The sheriff of a rural southeast Missouri county has pleaded guilty to federal charges for using the cell phones of a judge, other law officers, and others to track their whereabouts.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and identity theft. As part of a plea deal, he agreed to resign by Saturday. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other counts.

Sentencing is Feb. 28.

Hutcheson still faces unrelated charges in state court that include robbery and assault, but his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says he expects those charges to be dropped. Rosenblum says Hutcheson is expected to plead guilty only to a misdemeanor state charge of improperly using a notary.

Rosenblum says Hutcheson takes responsibility “for the lapse in judgment he made.”