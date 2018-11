Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to experience more than four million shimmering lights, with animated scenes and special effects?

Santa's Magical Kingdom in Eureka is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.

They're now open every night through January 6th.

Scott Jones, the owner of Santa's Magical Kingdom, joins the show to promote a new attraction this year—the "magical forest of trees."