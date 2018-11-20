× Suspect barricaded in north St. Louis County apartment after officer involved shooting

JENNINGS, Mo. — There is a large police presence at an apartment building near I-70 and Lucas-Hunt Road after an officer-involved shooting. FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins says that shots were fired after a female officer attempted to make an arrest. The suspect may be in one of the Lucas and Hunt Village Apartments in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place.

A St. Louis County police officer was called to the apartment complex at around 11am. She attempted to arrest the suspect and shots were fired during a struggle. It is unclear if the officer or the suspect fired the weapon. Injuries in this shooting are not known at this time.

The suspect is currently barricaded in one of the apartments. There are officers from several different agencies in the area. Authorities have asked the media and others in the area to stay clear of the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit is assisting with the barricaded suspect. Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are also on the way to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.