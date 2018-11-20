Tims Travels: Winterfest ‘Pop-Up’ Ice Rink at Kiener Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is live in Kiener Plaza ice skating St. Louis-style - under the Arch - with friends. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is hosting the Winterfest Ice Rink on Kiener Plaza now through January 1.

The pop-up ice rink will feature 3-on-3 adult league play, princess, superheroes and characters events, hot chocolate and fireworks on New Year`s Eve.

Friday, November 23, is One Nation Night, presented by Bud Select. It`s a rally for fans of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals featuring St. Louis Blues-themed activities, a puck-drop by Louie and Fred Bird, and the Bud Select Build-A-Bar.