Winter weather means blood donors are needed, get long-sleeved t-shirt when you donate

ST. LOUIS - Last weeks snow lead to the cancelation of numerous blood drives. Not a good thing, especially as we approach the holidays and people are busy and forget to donate.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has some special promotions lined up this week to thank donors who take time to give blood at local blood drives and blood donation centers.

Susan Beckerle talks about the 'Season of Giving' with the 'No Moosin` Around kick off and how you can be entered to win a $500 Visa Gift Card for donating Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, November 24.