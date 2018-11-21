× Billikens Fall from Unbeatens, Lose to Pitt 75-73

The Saint Louis University Billikens men’s basketball team suffered it’s first loss of the season, dropping a 75-73 decision to Pitt on Wednesday in Brooklyn, NY. SLU (4-1) took it right down to the wire with Pittsburgh (5-0). The difference in this game were the fouls. Pitt shot 34 free throws while the Billikens only took 16. SLU was led in scoring by Jordan Goodwin (16 Points). Also scoring in double figures for the Billikens were Hasahn French (13), Javon Bess (12) and D.J. Foreman (10).