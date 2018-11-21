Blues’ “hockey fights cancer” night this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — No matter what happens on the ice with the St. Louis blues, you can always count on the team to be out and about helping the community. This Saturday, you can help the Blues and Siteman Cancer Center by participating in "hockey fights cancer" night as they play the Winnepeg Jets.

Here to talk about it is Randu Girsch, Vice President of Community Development and Event Management and, of course, Louie is in the house as well.

The game will be held on Saturday, November 24 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/blues/tickets/theme-tickets. Use promo code HFC18.