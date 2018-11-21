Head-on crash closes northbound I-55 near Pevely, Missouri

UPDATE: The highway is now open.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a head-on crash closed northbound I-55 near Pevely, Mo. The southbound car crossed the highway and hit another vehicle.

This crash appears to be very serious with debris all over the road. The driver of the southbound car was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Two people in the northbound car were injured. One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The other person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Missouri Highway Patrol says that FOX 2 that so far no one has died in this crash.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many people are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic