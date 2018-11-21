× Illini Go O for Maui, Lose to Xavier 83-74

Paradise was clearly not that for the Illini basketball team. Playing in the Maui Jim Tournament in Hawaii, Illinois lost for the third straight day. The latest comeback coming Wednesday night, an 83-74 setback to Xavier. Ayo Dosunmu led the Fighting Illini with 19 points, while Trent Frazier added 18 and Aaron Jordan 16. But Xavier (3-3) used a balanced attack to hold off Illinois (1-4). In a tough field that included top ranked Duke, Illinois failed to win a game against #3 Gonzaga, Iowa State of Xavier. The Illini will return to the mainland and hope to get back in the win column after four straight losses.