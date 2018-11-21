× In St. Louis, the night before Thanksgiving has its own name

ST. LOUIS — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s a time where friends and family travel back home to spend time with one another and give thanks. When it comes to younger crowds, their form of giving thanks has become so notable that there is a very unique name given to the occasion; “Skanksgiving.”

The night before Thanksgiving is notoriously a busy bar night across America with the holiday the next day. However, the term “Skanksgiving” appears to be primarily a St. Louis slogan.

According to Google Trends, the term’s popularity is substantially higher in the state of Missouri than anywhere else in the United States.

Upon further investigation, it isn’t even the whole state of Missouri that uses this term. When checking the search frequency of the term “Skanksgiving,” the St. Louis metro area is given a popularity rating of 100, which means this region has the most popularity. On the other hand, the Kansas City metro area and Columbia come with popularity ratings of zero, which means there is not enough data for the term.

“Skanksgiving” isn’t a brand new term either. According to Google Trends, the term began gaining traction in St. Louis in 2007 and reached its peak popularity in 2017.

New Jersey is the runner-up in popularity for the term yet it appears they have grown less fond of the holiday, or at least Googling it, over the past couple of years.

While the origins of “Skanksgiving”appear to be a mystery, Google Trends finds the term’s popularity was most prevalent in Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York in 2004 when Google started recording search data.

Somewhere along the way the unofficial holiday landed in St. Louis and it appears to be here to stay. So if you’re planning on celebrating “Skanksgiving,” have a little civic pride knowing St. Louis is leading the way for the holiday.