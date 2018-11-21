× Money Saver- Save up to 75% off Kate Spade

ST. LOUIS – It’s a surprise sale for a limited time on Kate Spade bags.

Choose from a variety of styles and colors Up to 75 percent off, plus free ground shipping.

Save, even more, when you bundle a deal with a purse and wallet and enter a coupon code.

From glitter and glam for the season to clutch and totes bags, it’s all marked down with all sales final.

You have until Saturday, November 24 at midnight or while supplies last to get these deals.

You will have to enter your email address to gain access to the sale.

Bundle Coupon Code:

MAKEITTWO