New Coach, Same Result, Blues Lose 4-1 to Predators

With new interim head coach Craig Berube leading the Blues for the first time, their bad habits continued in a 4-1 setback to the Predators in Nashville on Wednesday night. Hoping for a boost from the coaching change, the Blues got behind in the first period on Frederick Gaudreau’s goal. The Blues were able to tie the game on Robert Thomas’ first NHL goal, making it a 1-1 game, still in the first period. Nashville took control in the second period on Filip Forsburg’s shorthanded goal scored on a breakaway. The Predators then scored two goals in the third period on Austin Watson’s goal off a Jake Allen giveaway and a shorthanded empty net goal by Ryan Ellis.

Turnovers again plagued the Blues in this latest loss. Jake Allen made 30 saves, but got little help from his defense in the defeat. The loss drops St. Louis’ season record to 7-10-3. Their 17 points has them mired in last place in the NHL’s Central division.