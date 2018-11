Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWOODS, Mo. - A woman is in critical condition Wednesday after she was shot by a man in Northwoods Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Fletcher Street at Lillian Avenue.

Police say the woman was shot in the head and arm and knew the gunman.

He was later arrested in his car on the next street over where police recovered a weapon.

The officer who chased the gunman suffered an ankle injury.