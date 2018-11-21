Planning your shopping trip? See the latest Black Friday ads
ST. LOUIS, Mo. —Looking for the latest Black Friday ads to start planning your shopping? We have the ads here. You can also check BlackFriday.com for more door-busting deals.
-
Best Buy’s 2018 Black Friday ad has door-busting deals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lots of people have “techies” on their wish lists. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales will increase up to five percent over last year from more than $717 billion dollars to nearly 721 billion dollars. Katie Huggins shares some of Best Buys’ door-busters, hundreds of which are available starting today. Check out Best Buy’s 2018 Black Friday ad here:
-
Walmart releases its Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers
The holidays are just around the corner. While some are preparing for a Thanksgiving feast, many retailers are hoping to catch the eye of shoppers with show-stopping deals on hot-ticket items. Walmart released its Black Friday advertisement, featuring deals on televisions, laptops, surveillance cameras, cookware and clothing. The company says the deals will be available in-store starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. If you want to skip the hassle of the store, the sales will also be available […]