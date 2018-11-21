× Officer-involved shooting near Brentwood Drury Inn leaves one injured

BRENTWOOD, Mo – On man is in the hospital after an overnight officer-involved shooting, St. Louis County police said.

Brentwood police spotted a suspicious vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Drury Inn and Suites and Brentwood shopping center, sparking a chase.

Shortly after the chase, the suspect fired at least one shot at the officer’s, police said.

The suspect continued to run southbound on Egar Road into a creek between the two shopping center parking lots.

According to authorities, officers then spotted the suspect in the creek and he started shooting again at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect.

Both the Brentwood and Richmond Heights police departments responded to the incident.

“The victim, the suspect from the vehicle who became a victim of a gunshot wound. Was transported to a local hospital, he is currently in surgery, expected to survive.,” says Sergeant Shawn McGuire with the St. Louis County Police Department.

No officers were harmed, and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom.

FOX2 will bring you more information as it becomes available.