Police officers, firefighters hit the ring to raise money for BackStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s the night before Thanksgiving and that means it’s the annual showdown of red versus blue – all to benefit the BackStoppers.

More than 18,000 people filled the Enterprise Center to see their local first responders duke it out in this year’s Guns ‘n Hoses.

The event kicked off with a ceremony honoring the life of Washington Park police officer Ricardo Davis, who died in the line of duty last month.

BackStoppers is now supporting the family of Officer Davis, including six children, and that’s exactly what this night is all about.

Guns ‘n Hoses consists of three-round matches and raises money to support the families of fallen heroes.

The event has raised more than $6 million to date.

The goal this year: to raise $701,000, nearly half of the organization’s annual budget.

The building is full of first responders and their supporters, who say they’re so grateful an organization like BackStoppers exists.