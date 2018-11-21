St. Louis Post-Dispatch prints special edition holiday ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - It`s become as much of a tradition on Thanksgiving as turkey and pumpkin pie. The huge newspaper that arrives on your front lawn full of Thanksgiving and Black Friday insert ads.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch employees have put together over 25.5 million inserts for the special edition. The paper will include advertisements from some of the worldwide wide retailers that have stores across St. Louis and well as local stores.

Workers spend 11 days working around the clock assembling the inserts. This year`s edition has more than 45 inserts and weighs more than 3 pounds; ten advertisements will arrive in Wednesday`s edition.

If you want a copy carrier will begin delivering the post early Thanksgiving Day edition at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at more than 1000 locations and they should be in place by noon.