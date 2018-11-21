St. Louisans spend Thanksgiving Eve at the movies, shopping for last-minute essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For some St. Louisans, Wednesday meant enjoying the weather. With temperatures in the 60s by the afternoon, it was the great outdoors at Creve Coeur Lake. But the movie theater made more sense for others.

“We’re celebrating my son’s birthday with a movie and then going out for some pizza,” said Kevin Behrman.

The Ronnie’s Cinema in south St. Louis County saw quite a few families stopping in for a movie.

“My sister lives in Illinois and I live in St. Louis so we decided to meet at Ronnie`s and see a movie,” said Tina Hillebrandt.

And while the work might have been done for some sisters, for others there were some last-minute stocking up.

“Whole lot of shoppers here,” said Mark Harris, store manager of the Schnucks on Dorsett Road. “Coming in they’re getting their fresh items they’ve placed orders for or fresh produce. Fresh pies are a big seller today. Lot of customers coming in and getting their turkeys they ordered.”