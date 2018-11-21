Thanksgiving travel in full swing across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Thanksgiving travel was in full swing at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Wednesday. Thousands of people also hit the roads to travel by car for Thanksgiving plans.

With it being one of the busiest travel days of the year, Missouri state troopers said they want to remind drivers to be careful, slow down and to not drink and drive.

On Wednesday, Troop F posted videos on Twitter showing troops along Interstate 70 in Columbia, Missouri tracking drivers' speeds from a helicopter. They said at one point they stopped seven cars in less than 40 minutes.