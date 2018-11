Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Two people are in critical condition after being shot overnight in East St. Louis.

Four people were sitting in a car outside a family member's home on College Avenue and North 15th Street around 1:00 a.m. when a second car pulled up.

Two men then got out and began shooting. Two of the four people in the car were hit.

Police are searching for the shooters.

