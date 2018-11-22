Neighboring North County fire departments share Thanksgiving meal

FERGUSON, MO - Many people spent the Thanksgiving day holiday with loved ones, but for area first responders Thursday was still a day at the office. Firefighters at the Ferguson Fire Department cooked up a turkey dinner and invited their counterparts from the nearby Metro North Fire Department to join them for dinner.
"It's a good family to have," said Stephen Davenport, a firefighter of 14 years.
Firefighters said in years past their dinner was interrupted with fire calls, but this year they got lucky and were able to enjoy a sit-down supper together. They said even though they didn't get to spend the holiday with their families, they spent the day with their second family.