Phoenix parents discover drug needle in child's car seat

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO) — A local couple was shocked and bothered to find a drug needle someone left in their little girl’s car seat.

Rather than welcoming family for Thanksgiving, Bob and Katie Charles got a visit from police instead.

Early on Nov. 21, a person on drugs found refuge in the family car.

Bob and Katie said the needle appeared to have specs of both blood and an unknown substance.

Had Katie not discovered it, her 4-year-old daughter could have been pricked and infected.

“To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement,” said Bob Charles. “I’m irate.”

Bob and Katie said they have noticed a spike in crime since a nearby methadone clinic expanded its hours.

They insisted they support getting people clean and sober, but say police should have ramped up patrols before the changes happened.

Police confirmed with Arizona’s Family that the syringe appeared to be used for drugs.

They said drug users often forget their whereabouts and their belongings while getting high.

“Had the worst actually happened, I would’ve lost my mind. I would have totally lost my mind,” said Bob.

The needle is now being tested at the crime lab.

Neighbors believed it was used to shoot heroin.