Shoppers eager to get Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO- It’s become a St. Louis tradition for some area shoppers. They head to area stores on Thanksgiving for Black Friday bargains. Kohl’s, Best Buy and Target were a few of the stores open on Thursday, while most of the mall traffic won't pick up until Friday.

Matt Bilicki was first in line at the Kohl’s store in Creve Coeur. He had no idea what he was going to purchase because he was in line for a different reason.

“My wife told me to get into line. We’ve been together 23 years and I do what she tells me to do,” he said.

The InstaPot was one product selling like hot cakes. It’s billed as a pressure cooker and crockpot combined. Dozens were sold in the first few minutes after the Creve Coeur Kohl’s opened at 5 p.m.

One shopper said a game system she tried to buy on the store’s website was sold out. The only way she could purchase it was to wait in line and hope there were still some left by the time got to the aisle.

Karen Kaye waited in line without having a clue what she would purchase.

“There must be something I want and need so badly,” she said.

For a look at more deals visit blackfriday.com