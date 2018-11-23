× Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS – Here’s a gift idea for Cardinals fans. Tickets to the 23rd Annual Cards Winter Warm-Up go on sale Friday, November 23.

Starting at 10:00 a.m fans can buy admission passes for the three-day event which runs January 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis.

Proceeds benefit the Cardinals Care charity.

Tickets are $40 for fans 16 and up, $10 for kids 5 to 15 and free for kids under 5. Military, police and fire departments with an active ID can also get one free adult admission from the Cardinals box office.

Player autograph tickets will go on sale Monday, December 10.