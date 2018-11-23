Enjoy a “magical meal” aboard The Polar Express Train Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Russel Cunningham, Chef at St. Louis Union Station Hotel, is at the studio to tell us that it is time for you to come aboard The Polar Express Train Ride and enjoy some tasty treats.

The Polar Express Train Ride will have a "magical meal" that you can get on select nights to make your experience upon The Polar Express that more enjoyable.

3-D shows will also play on the ceiling of the Grand Hall during the magical meal.

If you want to make a memorable night for the kids, you can get a decorated hotel room when you get a hotel package at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel. You will also save 20 percent on The Polar Express Train Ride tickets .

For more information and where you can buy tickets, visit: www.STLPolarExpressRide.com