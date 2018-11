Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Mo - Friday, November 23 kicks off the Fifth Annual Christkindlmarkt .

Visitors can shop at the authentic German market, with gifts from all over the world, German food and beverages, and entertainment and demonstrations.

Because of the rainy forecast, Friday, the tree lighting ceremony and free concert have been moved to Saturday, November 24.

However, the annual Santa Claus parade still starts at 10:00 a.m.

