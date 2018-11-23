Home of the Budweiser Clydesdales getting into the Christmas spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Thousands of holiday lights are on display in central Missouri at the home of the world-famous iconic Budweiser Clydesdales. Through December 30, visitors can make a reservation to see Warm Springs Ranch decked out in thousands of lights and other holiday decorations.

Guests are welcome to wander the grounds, sip hot chocolate, listen to music, and see the Clydesdales in their stalls. Visitors may also get their picture taken with a Clydesdale in a holiday-themed setting.

Snacks like kettle corn, roasted almonds, and homemade potato chips are available for purchase. Guests 21 years and over will receive two complimentary Budweiser beers.

This is the place where the Budweiser Clydesdales are born and raised. Beginning in spring 2019, guests will also be able to see the Clydesdales being trained to pull a hitch.

“We just moved our training facility from Merrimack, New Hampshire where we trained all the geldings that were pulling the hitches,” said Dave Hennen, Herd Manager for the Budweiser Clydesdales. “Now we’re going to be doing it all here at Warm Springs Ranch. The team here will be able to start them at birth, and they’ll raise them and train them all the way until they’re ready to travel on hitches.”

The ranch is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 and kids 2 and younger are free.