Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One local non-profit is raising awareness about suicide and knocking down the stigma associated with mental illness.

The group Project Wake Up is using real stories to create a documentary that it hopes will make a difference.

Danny Kerth and Chris Denman joined FOX 2 to talk about the documentary and how you can help.

Chaminade College Preparatory

Saturday, November 24 6:00 pm

Benefits Project Wake Up

http://www.projectwakeup.org