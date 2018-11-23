Record Store Day celebrates your favorite local vinyl shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Black Friday is a day that’s become synonymous with scoring bargains for Christmas shoppers. Just in time for tomorrow’s Small Business Saturday, a local music store wants you to think Record Store Day.

“Music is a real important part of life,” said Tim McDaniel, co-owner of Rich’s Records. “It’s been around as long as we’ve been around. It’s one of the first things we’ve invented.”

In 2008, a group of independent record shops got the idea of Record Store Day, a twice-a-year celebration to encourage music fans to visit their local independent vinyl shop.

“It’s a big weekend for the entire industry and shops that participate in it,” McDaniel said.

One reason records have made such a resurgence is, quite frankly, it sounds better. There is something more organic about the sound.

You get a nice big piece of artwork with it. People like the artwork and covers and art and you own that piece of software.