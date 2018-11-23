STL Moms: Effective alternatives for spanking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dr. Neha Navsaria, Assistant Professor of Child Psychiatry at Washington University, is at the studio to talk about The American Academy of Pediatrics recent statement regarding spanking.

AAP supports banning physical discipline because spanking harms children more than just physically. They stated that spanking increases aggression in children for the long run, it does not teach them responsibility or self-control and may affect normal brain development.

Dr. Neha Navsaria talks about some possible healthy alternatives for spanking that may put the bad behavior to a stop, without having emotional effects on your kids.