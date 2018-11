Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo - It's the day after Thanksgiving and a lot of people are turning their attention to Christmas.

Which means a lot of folks are shopping for a Christmas tree. Tim Ezell is in Festus where he has picked out the perfect tree for you.

Meert Tree Farm Christmas Tree

14560 Dry Fork Rd Festus MO 63028

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. until December 23