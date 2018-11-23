Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Note: Holiday light displays open now open. Click here for more.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, November 24-25, 2018

Christmas Traditions

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: Noon- 5:00pm Admission: Free

The enjoy the cheer of legendary Christmas characters and the joyful singing of strolling carolers while you shop and dine along a decorated Historic Main Street. https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions/

Glow in the Dark Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, November 24 Venue: Downtown Waterloo, IL

Time: 5:30pm Admission: Free

See wonderful Christmas themed parade floats, each with over 1,000 lights, and walking groups dressed in holiday inspired costumes. The parade starts at Gibault Catholic High School and follows the Porta Westfalica Route to downtown Waterloo. The parade is part of the Annual Christmas on the Square Weekend in Waterloo.

http://www.waterlooglow.com/tc-events/glow-in-the-dark-lighted-parade/

Christmas Candlelight Tours

Date: Saturday, November 24 Venue: Stephenson House, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 6:00-9:00pm Admission: $10 Adult, $5 child (6-12 years)

Come experience Christmas at the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House. The customs of the 1820s will surround guests as Father Christmas, and his mischievous brother Rupert, entertain children and adults alike.

http://www.stephensonhouse.org/events.asp

Downtown Country Christmas Festival

Date: Saturday November 24 Venue: Lincoln Avenue, Jerseyville, IL

Time:2:00pm-8:00pm

The downtown corridor of Jerseyville is transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and activities for the entire family. There are Kids activities which are free of charge and each child will walk away with a small prize. There are also free photos with Santa, Holiday Hay Rides, Elf School, and The North Pole Post Office.

www.downtowncountrychristmas.com

Bethalto Christmas Village

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Bethalto Central Park, Bethalto, IL

Time: 5pm-8pm Admission: Free

Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through Central Park in Bethalto, enjoying decorated, lighted Christmas-themed cottages, live music, great food, visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shopping holiday vendors and crafters, a live nativity scene, children's craft area, petting zoo, and more.

www.visitalton.com/events/bethalto-christmas-village/

Belleville Christkindlmarkt

Date; Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-7:00pm

An authentic German Christmas Market modeled like the well-known Nuremberg, Germany Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a variety of vendors, authentic German food and drink, as well as entertainment. Open through December 23.

https://www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com/

Native American Holiday Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free:

More than 30 artists from around the country will be here selling their unique Native American-made items. There will be original pieces of art, paintings, textiles, jewelry, pottery, basketry, beaded items, and metalwork.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

Fair Trade Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Manchester United Methodist Church, Woods Mill Road, Manchester, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm both days Admission: Free

With 3,000 sq. feet to explore, you’ll be sure to find those unique holiday gifts. Every fair trade purchase helps someone earn a living wage and they pass it on by helping others.

https://manchesterumc.org/fair-trade-market/

The Polar Express Train Ride

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Union Station, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Departure times: 4:30, 6:00, 7:15, & 8:30pm (Saturdays)

Tickets: $45.00 to $69.00

Families can experience the magic of The Polar Express, the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Take a journey to the North Pole—where Santa Claus and his reindeer are waiting with a keepsake present for every good boy and girl.

http://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/polar-express-train-ride/

Bell Performs Bruch

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 24-25 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm Tickets start at $25.00

Critically-acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell takes the stage for Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, a work displaying passionate technical bravado.Bell debuted with the orchestra in 1985 on a European tour.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, November 24 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm Tickets start at $40.00

Vs. Winnipeg Jets

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2018-11-01/CT