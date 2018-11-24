Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Whitney Dukes, Owner of Salon No. 5 Glam Bar, is at the studio to talk about her 2nd annual Cosmo & Cocktails Industry and Networking event.

The Cosmo & Cocktails is an event that was created to bring together St Louis' beauty professionals for a night of casual networking.

The event will have special guest speakers that are going to be speaking on topics such as how to become a successful salon owner and how to build and become a consistent beauty professionals.

If you are a hair stylist, colorist, nail technician, esthetician, barber, makeup artist, salon/spa owners or just someone who has a passion for cosmetology, then this event needs to be put down in your calendar.

Ticket prices are $15 at the door.

For more information, visit: vagaro.com/salonno5

2nd Annual Cosmo & Cocktails Industry and Networking Event

Friday, November 30th at 6:30 p.m.

3821 Vaile Ave.

Florissant, MO 63034