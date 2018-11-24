× Blues Dominate NHL’s best, beat Predators 6-2

The Blues set the tone early when Pat Maroon fought the Predators Austin Watson just two seconds into the contest. The Blues then rolled from there to beat Nashville 6-2 on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Another fight featuring the Blues Brayden Schenn happened just one minute, fifteen seconds in to the game. Three first period goals from Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Schenn, built an early 3-1 lead. Zach Sanford and Robby Fabbri added goals in the second period to grow the lead to 5-1. The captain, Alex Pietrangelo added a sixth Blues goal in the third period. Blues goalie Jake Allen stopped 26 of 28 shots to get the win in goal. The victory was the first for interim head coach Craig Berube. He is now 1-1 since taking over for the fired Mike Yeo.

The Blues are right back at it on Saturday. They host the Winnipeg Jets at 6:00 PM at Enterprise Center.